DANVILLE — In the wake of the Tuesday’s triple homicide, the Rev. Jonathan Goertz of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Danville expressed the importance of the community banding together and sticking with the family for the long haul.
“There’s no particular timeline on the healing process,” he said. “We shouldn’t let anybody impose conditions or a time frame on that.”
With the funeral for all three victims — Joan Bernard, 62; Emily Bernard Bivens, 25; and 1-year-old Cullen Micah Bivens — scheduled for Saturday, the family is still attempting to cope with what has happened.
Blake Bivens — husband of Emily, father of Cullen, and son-in-law of Joan — expressed some of what he and his family are feeling and dealing with in a Thursday night post on Facebook.
“My heart was turned to ash. My life as I knew it is destroyed. The pain my family and I feel is unbearable and cannot be put into words,” he posted.
He went on to address each of the three victims and the influence they had on his life.
Of Emily, he wrote: “You made me into the man I am today and you loved me with all of my flaws.”
Emily’s obituary described her as “a kind and gentle soul and a light to all who knew her, loved the Lord and her family with all her heart.”
To Cullen, the father wrote the child’s birth helped him understand what love really is.
“I can’t breathe without you here,” he wrote.
To Joan, Blake Bivens wrote that she was the best nana the world has ever seen.
“You loved your family more than anyone I’ve ever seen,” he wrote.
The obituary for Joan Bernard notes that she “devoted her life to being the best Mama and Nana there ever was.”
Family members aren’t the only ones trying to cope the aftermath of the slayings. In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor reflected on the difficulty in emotionally dealing with these tragedies, especially for the law enforcement officers who become so intimately involved with these crime scenes.
“It’s devastating,” he said.
The sheriff’s office offered debriefings to help staff cope with the experience.
“Each one of us processes it a bit differently,” Taylor explained.
Many faith and community leaders had contacted the sheriff’s office to see if there was anything they could do, Taylor said Wednesday.
The Rev. Jackie Poe, the lead pastor at the RiverOak Church where the Bivens family attended, said one of the keys for processing and responding to this tragedy is to do it with faith.
“The bottom line is we got to rely on a strength that’s stronger than we are,” he said.
In addition to looking to God, it is important to rely on each other, Poe said.
“People need to talk about it,” he said. “They need to comfort one another with kind words.”
Goertz said the same thing: sticking together as a community is critical to move through a tragedy like this one.
“We often think of these things as happening somewhere else. When it happens here we really need to walk in solidarity,” he said.
Blake Bivens said that he will “get through this together as a family” with Skip Bernard, his father-in-law.
