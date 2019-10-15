ROANOKE — For a moment, it seemed like more than a week of jury selection had been for naught.
Chief Judge Michael Urbanski retreated to his chambers for about 20 minutes Tuesday following objections from numerous defense lawyers in a Danville case involving allegations of gang membership. The defense attorneys accused federal prosecutors of eliminating jurors solely on the basis of race, and some lawyers suggested that Urbanski dismiss the whole jury and start the selection process over.
That didn’t happen, as Urbanski ruled prosecutors were striking prospective jurors for reasons separate from race. In a case with eight black defendants, defense attorneys objected when prosecutors used four of their eight allowed final strikes to eliminate black jurors.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Huber argued vehemently in court that each of the four strikes were for justifiable reasons, ranging from family hardships that jurors might face if they had to sit through a seven-week trial or previous history with the criminal justice system that might sway them one way or another.
The day began with 40 prospective jurors, eight of whom were black (20 percent). The jury that the attorneys ended up with numbered 12 people, three of whom were black (25 percent). Therefore, Huber argued, the percentage of black people present actually increased when the jury was put together.
Defense attorneys were adamant, though, suggesting that Huber hadn’t given convincing enough reasons for dismissing two prospective jurors in particular.
After consideration, Urbanski decided that racial bias had not entered into the prosecution’s methods. He referred in particular to the 2019 Supreme Court ruling Flowers v. Mississippi, which outlines a set of guidelines to determine whether lawyers are eliminating jurors using racial bias.
The final step of jury selection, just like all the steps preceding it, took longer than expected, Urbanski said.
“I think we all tend to underestimate how long it’s going to take,” Urbanski told jurors, “and that’s because there’s so much at stake here.”
Eight defendants face 40 charges including racketeering, murder, drug distribution and lying under oath. Charging documents have alleged that the activity is tied to the Rollin’ 60s Crips street gang in Danville, and the trial will be particularly focused on the 2016 shooting death of Christopher Motley. The trial was moved to Roanoke where the larger courtroom can better accommodate a large group of defendants and lawyers.
Urbanski and lawyers had hoped to begin opening statements Tuesday, but the final strikes and ensuing debate lasted past 4 p.m. and Urbanski sent jurors home and said opening statements will begin first thing Wednesday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.