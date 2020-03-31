The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 1,250 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 230 cases from 1,020 reported Monday.
The VDH also said that 13,401 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 165 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 27 deaths in the state.
There are coronavirus cases in 96 Virginia cities and counties.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases reported by individual localities or local health districts.
Highest case rate per capita in Virginia
|Highest case rate per capita
|Cases
|Rate per 100,000
|James City County
|89
|116.5
|Williamsburg
|8
|53.7
|Arlington County
|104
|43.8
|Goochland County
|7
|30.1
|Charlottesville
|14
|29.1
|Greensville County
|3
|25.8
|Northumberland County
|3
|24.7
|Louisa County
|9
|24.5
|Mathews County
|2
|22.7
|Madison County
|3
|22.6
|Accomack County
|7
|21.6
|Loudoun County
|87
|21.4
|Fairfax County
|244
|21.2
|York County
|14
|20.6
|Prince William County
|94
|20.1
This is the breakdown of cases across the state according to the VDH website:
244 - Fairfax County
104 - Arlington County
94 - Prince William County
87 - James City County
87 - Loudoun County
65 - Virginia Beach
62 - Henrico County
43 - Chesterfield County
30 - Alexandria
27 - Norfolk
26 - Richmond
24 - Stafford County
23 - Chesapeake
23 - Newport News
21 - Albemarle County
14 - Charlottesville
14 - York County
13 - Hampton
12 - Frederick County
12 - Portsmouth
9 - Louisa County
8 - Manassas City
8 - Williamsburg
7 - Accomack County
7 - Fauquier County
7 - Gloucester County
7 - Goochland County
7 - Prince George County
7 - Shenandoah County
7 - Spotsylvania County
6 - Hanover County
6 - Harrisonburg
6 - Roanoke City
5 - Botetourt County
5 - Franklin County
5 - Lynchburg
5 - Rockingham County
4 - Danville
4 - Hopewell
4 - Isle of Wight County
4 - Mecklenburg County
4 - Powhatan
4 - Suffolk
3 - Amherst County
3 - Culpeper County
3 - Fluvanna County
3 - Greensville County
3 - King George County
3 - Madison County
3 - Northumberland County
3 - Roanoke County
3 - Warren County
3 - Winchester
2 - Amelia County
2 - Bedford County
2 - Buckingham
2 - Lee County
2 - Mathews County
2 - Nelson County
2 - Orange County
2 - Petersburg
2 - Poquoson
2 - Prince Edward County
2 - Rockbridge County
2 - Tazewell County
2 - Washington County
2 - Waynesboro
1 - Alleghany County
1 - Bristol
1 - Brunswick County
1 - Campbell County
1 - Carroll County
1 - Charles City County
1 - Clarke County
1 - Fairfax City
1 - Franklin City
1 - Fredericksburg
1 - Greene County
1 - Halifax County
1 - Henry County
1 - Galax
1 - King and Queen
1 - King William
1 - Lancaster
1 - Manassas Park
1 - Montgomery County
1 - New Kent
1 - Northampton County
1 - Nottaway County
1 - Page County
1 - Pittsylvania County
1 - Radford
1 - Smyth County
1 - Southhampton County
1 - Surry County
1 - Wythe County
(This is breaking news. This story will be updated.)
