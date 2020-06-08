Virginia tenants who are struggling to pay rent in the wake of COVID-19 just got an additional time-out, as well as the prospect of future relief.
The state Supreme Court, at the request of Gov. Ralph Northam, on Monday suspended the issuance of writs of eviction and postponed related court hearings at least through June 28.
That pause follows Virginia’s ongoing state of judicial emergency, which last week was extended to continue at least through June 28.
Last week's order marks the fifth time since March 16 that the justices have extended the emergency during the pandemic. While state courts have loosened some restrictions that were in place, all civil and criminal jury trials remain suspended, and visitors to court buildings are still required to wear face masks when they enter.
In a June 7 letter to Chief Justice Donald Lemons, Northam wrote that a comprehensive rent relief program is in the works that “will provide targeted financial assistance to households still at risk of eviction during the pandemic.”
He said that the relief program, along with the Eviction Diversion Pilot Program, which is already in place in some jurisdictions, will share goals of reducing evictions of people with low incomes, as well as the displacement of families, and should also help facilitate payment plans between landlords and tenants.
The rent relief program remains in development and will not be in place until after July 1, Northam wrote, adding that a 30-day suspension of unlawful detainer proceedings would give the state more time to implement the plans and would ease the public health risks associated with evictions.
“Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, and this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need,” the governor said in a news release Monday announcing the extension.
Additional mechanisms are already in place to protect some renters. A section of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act gives a 120-day extension to tenants whose property owner gets a federal subsidy or has a federally backed mortgage loan. Any tenant who can prove they lost income due to COVID-19 can also receive a 60-day continuance against eviction actions.
But while legal housing actions in the Roanoke Valley have been fairly limited, the issues won’t wait forever. A check of the civil docket for Roanoke General District Court showed 52 pending unlawful detainer cases for this week alone.
“This moratorium is not only a delay in evictions, but a delay in anticipation of rental relief being provided to people in need,” said Mona Raza, a lawyer with the Legal Aid Society of the Roanoke Valley, who specializes in landlord-tenant issues.
“This order gives us and tenants statewide a chance to breathe,” Raza said Monday.
