RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia officials are warning residents about what could be one of the most severe wildfire seasons in years.
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced the start of the fall wildfire season in Virginia, which runs through Nov. 30.
Most of Virginia faces an increased risk of wildfires due to dry weather conditions, extended periods of below-average rainfall and record-high temperatures.
Currently, 39 localities have initiated burn bans. Residents are encouraged to check with their local sheriff or county administrator's office before having any outdoor fire.
People burning trash or debris remains the top cause of wildfires in Virginia. State officials are urging residents to avoid burning on windy days, keep burn piles small, have water and tools nearby, and never leave a fire unattended.
