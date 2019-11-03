CHESTERFIELD — An 11-year-old boy from Virginia has been chosen to compete on the Food Network show "Chopped Junior."
Jake Nelson, of Chesterfield, will appear on the season premiere on Nov. 12.
The sixth-grader at Robious Middle School has been cooking for years. Mid-Atlantic dishes are his specialty, combining local ingredients like fresh seafood with chicken, turkey or pork loin.
During his audition for "Chopped Junior," he prepared soft shell crabs.
In July, his family traveled to New York to tape the show. He can't reveal what happened until the episode airs, but told the Richmond Times-Dispatch it was an "amazing" experience.
