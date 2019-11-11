newport news
‘Hidden Figures’ heroes to be honored
NEWPORT NEWS — Four black women who gained national attention in a recent book and movie for groundbreaking NASA work in Virginia during space-race years will receive special awards from Congress.
The Daily Press of Newport News reports President Donald Trump signed into law on Friday the “Hidden Figures Congressional Gold Medal Act,” which will recognize Katherine Johnson and Christine Darden, as well as the late Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson.
Johnson is known for calculating trajectories for flights by Alan Shepard and John Glenn. Vaughan became a computer programming expert, while Jackson and Darden were pioneering engineers working at the Langley Research Center.
Bill backers include Virginia Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine. They say the four failed to receive their deserved recognition for far too long.
Charlottesville
Camera, tripwire found near statue
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Police have removed an unauthorized camera and apparent tripwire device placed near a Confederate monument in Charlottesville.
Charlottesville police spokesman Tyler Hawn said Monday that neither the camera nor the device belonged to police. He says officers removed them soon after citizens reported them.
Hawn declined to describe the device beyond saying it didn’t appear to present any threat. Social media posts showed what looked like a tripwire attached to a bell by the base of the statue of Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.
The city has been trying to remove the statue of Jackson and another of Gen. Robert E. Lee, but a judge has prevented that amid ongoing litigation.
The statues have become the frequent target of vandalism in recent months.
stafford
Mother accused of trying to kill kids
STAFFORD — Authorities in Virginia say a woman has been charged with attempted murder after trying to kill her children.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that Tracy Ann Wiggins, 31, was arrested Saturday.
The office said Wiggins suffered a “mental health crisis.” Deputies said they received information about a distraught woman before finding two children alone at a residence.
Authorities didn’t state how Wiggins allegedly tried to harm her children. The office said deputies “learned she had attempted to murder her two children before leaving the residence.”
The kids are 9 years old and 4 years old. Authorities didn’t say if they were hurt.
Wiggins was later found in her car and taken to jail. The court clerk’s office didn’t answer calls seeking whether Wiggins has a lawyer.
chesapeake bay
Officials find body of missing fisherman
TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say a recreational fisherman from Virginia was found dead in the water, days after his running boat washed ashore with no one on it.
The Capital Gazette reports Jae Jin, 64, was found Saturday near Tilghman Island, about 20 miles from where his boat was discovered with the engine running.
The paper says Jin went fishing on the Chesapeake Bay on Wednesday, slept on the boat overnight and continued fishing. Jin’s boat was found Thursday afternoon by authorities, washed ashore on Kent Island.
Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Lauren Moses says police are investigating Jin’s death. The agency is waiting for a report from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
It’s unclear whether authorities suspect foul play.
spotsylvania
Elderly man’s body found near home
SPOTSYLVANIA — An elderly Spotsylvania County man who was reported missing Friday was found dead Saturday in woods not far from his home, police said.
David Waller, 87, walked away from his home in the 2000 block of Log Cabin Road sometime after 4 p.m. Friday. He was reported missing about 7:30 p.m. and the Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert that included a description of Waller and his clothing and the fact that he suffered from dementia.
The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management participated in the subsequent search that ended early Saturday. No foul play is suspected, Sheriff’s Capt. Liz Scott said.
chincoteague
Shop is selling $230 bottle of beer
CHINCOTEAGUE — A gourmet grocery store on Virginia’s Eastern Shore is selling a bottle of beer that costs $230. It’s also so full of alcohol that it’s illegal in more than a dozen states.
The Daily Times of Salisbury, Maryland, reported Monday that Poseidon’s Pantry in Chincoteague is selling a rare and much-coveted beer that’s made by Sam Adams.
The barrel-aged beer is called Utopias 2019. The custom-made bottle holds 25.4 ounces. The alcohol content is 28 %, which is too much to be sold in 15 states.
Shop co-owner Sarah Mason said the purchase was “kind of an impulse buy” for a store that’s known to sell rare beers. She added that the beer “is a whole other level.”
Sam Adams recommends drinking an ounce of the beer at a time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.