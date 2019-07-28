A power outage in Roanoke on Sunday afternoon affected the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport and Valley View Mall.
More than 1,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power at about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the company’s outage map.
After about an hour without electricity, the mall closed its doors, according to the mall security office.
The airport used backup power to continue operations, according to its police department office.
"It appears to be a failure of the main transformer inside the substation that powers that area," ApCo spokeswoman Teresa Hamilton Hall said.
Two crews were working on the outage, Hall said. One was assigned to repairs at the substation, and other crews were working on switching outage areas over to other circuits.