The University of Virginia first began testing a new safety app in 2017 and formally rolled it out to all students this summer.
LiveSafe, a mobile emergency alert system, allows students, faculty and staff to report suspicious behavior and safety hazards on and off campus and to communicate with police via text message.
If something is reported, the app sends notifications to users in affected locations. The app is just one of many changes and upgrades the university has implemented since the white supremacist rallies in 2017.
“Technology is the way to go as we look at enhancing safety,” said Gloria Graham, UVa’s associate vice president of safety and security. “The app is like having an emergency blue light phone in your pocket.”
Students requested additional ways to warn police of suspicious or potentially violent activity in the aftermath of the torch march at UVa in August 2017, and UVa began testing the app in 2018.
It recently signed a three-year contract with LiveSafe, which was co-founded in 2012 by a survivor of the Virginia Tech massacre.
UVa will pay the company $42,000 annually for its services, according to university spokesman Wes Hester.
The app can be downloaded by anyone — even if they are not a student or employee of UVa — and used anywhere.
And while UVa officials’ criteria for sending out safety alerts remains the same, Graham noted, UVa officials also will be able to send community alerts to users in different locations as needed — if, say, students studying abroad in Asia need to be aware of a tsunami warning, or users near Scott Stadium need to be aware of game day traffic.
The LiveSafe app contains information about safety resources and a link to UVa’s Just Report It feature for harassment and civil rights complaints. It also has a SafeWalk feature so students traveling late at night can pick an emergency contact, and then alert that friend when they have arrived safely at their destination.
Graham said that since the app’s official launch in June, SafeWalk has been used 270 times. University police have received five tips about suspicious activity in that time period.
