UPDATE: An 81-year-old man reported missing has been found safe, Roanoke police said Thursday evening.
-----
Roanoke police are searching for a missing senior citizen.
Virginia State Police issued a senior alert at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police are looking for Charles Edward George, described as an 81-year-old black man about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.
George was last seen at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Dansbury Drive Northwest in Roanoke, possibly wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black tennis shoes and black glasses, according to the alert.
George has a cognitive impairment, and police believe his disappearance “poses a credible threat to his health and safety,” according to a news release from state police.
Agencies searched a 1-mile radius area near the airport and would be widening the search. Residents are asked to check on their own properties such as sheds, outbuildings and basements.
Anyone with information about George’s whereabouts is asked to call Roanoke Police at 911 or 853-2211.
