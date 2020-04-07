The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that 3,333 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 455 cases from the 2,878 reported Monday.
The VDH also said that 28,645 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 563 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 63 deaths, an increase of nine since Monday.
Because of a lack of widespread testing, long wait times for results and lags in reporting, Virginia is likely to have significantly more COVID-19 infections than the confirmed cases than the health department reports each day.
The state updates information based on counts submitted the previous day; numbers reported on the VDH website at 9 a.m. were current as of 5 p.m. Monday.
Locally, the reported number of cases in Montgomery County more than doubled between Monday and Tuesday, rising from seven to 16.
Two localities in the Roanoke Valley both increased by three reported cases, with Roanoke County rising from five to eight, and Botetourt County from 15 to 18. Bedford also added three and is now at eight reported cases.
Giles County and Roanoke each added one new case, while numbers for Lexington, Radford, Salem and Pulaski County all remained unchanged from Monday.
Staff writer Neil Harvey contributed information to this report.
