The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday there are 11,169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state — an increase of 542 from the 10,627 reported Thursday.
Also, there are 407 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 37 from the 370 reported the previous day.
The VDH said 69,015 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,837 have been hospitalized, including 8 probable cases.
This week, the VDH started reporting probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths from the virus. As of Friday, there are 425 probable cases and three probable deaths. Those figures bring overall cases and deaths in the state to 11,594 and 410, respectively.
Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 2,534. Fairfax County has 85 deaths.
There are cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only five localities — Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville — don't have reported cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
(This is breaking news. This story and related graphics will be updated.)
