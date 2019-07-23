Traffic is flowing on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County this afternoon after a tractor-trailer crash forced a detour.
The wreck shut down northbound lanes at mile marker 167.5, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
About 8:15 a.m., vehicles heading north were routed off the interstate at Exit 162, onto U.S. 11 North, and then back onto the interstate at Exit 168.
Lanes reopened four hours later, and had traffic backed up as much as 8.5 miles, said Jason Bond, a spokesman with VDOT. Traffic cleared about 2 p.m.
Two hours later, crews were preparing to reopen an exit ramp at the 167 mile marker, Bond said.
A tipped-over tractor-trailer carrying car parts ruptured, he said. Crews hauled the truck to the ramp so it could be unloaded without spilling.