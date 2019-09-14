Roanoke Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting.
Around 2 a.m. police responded to the sound of shots being fired in the 3600 block of Williamson Road Northwest. A large crowd was dispersing when officers arrived, according to a police news release.
While police were investigating, two adult males with gunshot wounds arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. They were taken to the hospital in private vehicles, according to the release. Both are being treated for injuries.
Police do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the community related to the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing, police said, and charges are pending.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should being with "RoanokePD." Tips can remain anonymous.
