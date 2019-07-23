A tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County has blocked traffic headed north, forcing a detour.
The wreck has shut down the northbound lanes at mile marker 167.5, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Vehicles headed north are being routed off the interstate at Exit 162, onto U.S. 11 North, and then back onto the interstate at Exit 168.
As of noon, VDOT said traffic near the crash was backed up for approximately 7 miles. At that time, traffic cameras at Exit 162 appeared to show a small collision between two trucks, which other vehicles were attempting to pass on the shoulder.
A Virginia State Police spokesman said injuries from the wreck were "minor," according to early information.
This post will be updated.