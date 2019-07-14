The names of dozens of people were projected onto a screen Sunday afternoon, one by one, in the auditorium of William Fleming High School.
Everybody cited had at least two key common links: They were all victims of gun violence in the city of Roanoke, and they were all being memorialized as part of “Roanoke Remembers.”
There was Felicia Poindexter, a 46-year-old mother of four, shot and killed two years ago in the parking lot of her neighborhood Family Dollar store.
There was Nickalas Nathaniel Lee, 17, gunned down two weeks after he graduated from Patrick Henry High; and Aryah Leigh Lipford, a toddler fatally shot in 2015 mere days before she reached age 2.
And there was Andre LaJuan Ingram and Jeremy Altman and Jean De Dieu Nkurunziza and Donye Smith and Terrance Devon Pannell and Saeed Lateef Majied and Markel Girty and Milton Roman, 28, a New Yorker who was in Roanoke last winter and whose death marked the city’s first reported homicide of 2019.
On and on the names ran, more than 80 of them, and event organizer Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said that list is by no means comprehensive, just a sampling of the fallen over the past 20 years or so.
The list stood as a foundation for the event, the first project of Roanoke City Council’s newly formed gun violence task force.
“A lot of people are grieving and they need to know they are not by themselves,” said Venita G. Jones of Roanoke, who attended. “I just want to see a lot of healing.” .
More than 200 people turned out for the hourlong forum, which combined music, poetry readings, a dance performance and prayers.
“We hope that this program will be one of peace and comfort,” Mayor Sherman Lea told the crowd.
But the afternoon contained hard truths as well. Three Roanokers — Shirley Petty, Tenysia Rivera and Malik Sallah — all spoke at length about their experience of first finding out that someone they loved had been shot.
Rivera, 19 and a rising sophomore at Howard University, shed tears as she recalled learning of her dad’s fatal shooting over a decade ago, when she was just eight years old.
“I’ve come to peace with it. I know that God works in mysterious ways and it’s not up to me to decide … who’s supposed to be here and who’s not. I trust in God that that was his time to go,” Rivera told the crowd.
“God has a master plan. And I hope that my story and everybody else’s opens the eyes of those who haven’t been affected by gun violence,” she said.
Petty’s son was shot in December 2016 but survived. Even so, she said, it was difficult to shake the fear that came with the attack and with the prospect that her son’s assailant might decide to come back.
“We didn’t know who shot him. He didn’t know who shot him,” she explained.
“The trauma of it all connects every person. … The trauma is real and what we have to live with after that is real,” she said. “At least it has us thinking in a way with how we’re going to deal with gun violence.”
Numerous children were part of the audience, among them KeShaun Cunningham, 10, and 1-year-old KaMeron Bond, whose grandmother, Terra Cunningham of Salem, brought them along.
“It’s beautiful that we had such a turnout, and we’re hoping there’ll be a change and it’ll come soon,” Cunningham said.
Cobb said he, too, was pleased by the crowd and by the prospect of how the forum might grow and change in years to come.
“When you create something like this, you have to let the spark take it where it will,” Cobb said.