Roanoke Fire EMS is warning folks to mind their bees-ness along the 300 block of First Street as a large swarm of honeybees has taken up residence.
The bees are living in a space about 30 feet in the air. They are scheduled for eviction Monday morning when a professional beekeeper is expected to handle the task.
To accommodate the removal, no parking will be permitted on First Street between Church and Kirk avenues on Monday between 10 a.m. and noon.
The sidewalk will also be closed, and the street may be blocked.
Meanwhile, Fire EMS is asking people to use care and avoid the area until the bees find a new home.