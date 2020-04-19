The number of COVID-19 cases rose by 484 from Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
That included a few new cases locally, the most in the Roanoke or New River valleys being two new reported cases in Roanoke County.
Statewide, the total number of cases increased from 8,053 Saturday to 8,537 Sunday. Those tested increased by 2,802 to 54,733, hospitalizations rose by 126 to 1,422 and deaths increased by 19, to 277.
On Saturday, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed that a “handful” of employees at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem have tested positive for COVID-19.
The hospital learned late last week that some employees tested positive for the virus after being exposed to one of two patients who had the disease, LewisGale spokeswoman Nancy May said in an emailed statement to The Roanoke Times. Those patients had been admitted to the hospital for other illnesses, but later tested positive for COVID-19 after developing respiratory symptoms. Colleagues of those employees and other medical staff members who were possibly exposed to the infected workers have also been tested, May said.
May said she could not provide the specific number of employees who tested positive or what jobs they held “[d]ue to patient privacy,” she wrote in an email.
Those who tested positive are recovering in self-isolation at home, May said. Employees who are awaiting test results are still working, but are being monitored regularly.
