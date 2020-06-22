One person has died and two were injured after a Sunday afternoon crash on Yellow Mountain Road.

Two vehicles crashed, with one overturning, about 3 p.m. at the road’s intersection with U.S. 220, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. Three people, all wearing safety belts at the time, were taken to a hospital, according to the news release. 

A second news release, issued Monday, said one of the three people died of injuries suffered in the crash.

The police department has not identified anyone involved in the wreck.

