Six people, including a Virginia State Police trooper, a tow truck driver and three young people, were hospitalized Saturday morning following a wreck on Interstate 81 near Christiansburg.
Sgt. Rick Garletts said the crash occurred just after 8 a.m. as the trooper was responding to another incident on the shoulder of the highway.
The trooper was sitting in his vehicle when it was struck by an SUV, which was carrying an adult driver and three juveniles, Garletts said. That collision also injured a tow truck driver who was on the scene.
All six people involved were taken to a hospital for treatment. Garletts said the trooper was treated and released, but he did not yet have information about the driver or the passengers of the SUV, or what charges might be placed.
According to Shawn Lowry, the owner of S&A Towing and Recovery, the wreck occurred in the northbound lanes near mile marker 118.
Lowry said his driver, Eugene Alls, 31, of Narrows, suffered serious injuries to his neck, and to his abdomen and knees. Alls underwent surgery Saturday night, but is still recovering and has not yet been released from Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
A hospital spokesman on Sunday night said Alls was listed in good condition.
According to Lowry, the wreck Alls was responding to when he was hit involved a Ford pickup truck that had been pulling a 12-ton dump trailer, but Lowry said he did not believe anyone was injured in that initial incident.
Garletts said Saturday's collision underscored the importance of careful driving in inclement weather and observation of the move-over law.
The move-over law, which requires drivers who approach police or emergency vehicles on the side of the highway to merge away into other lanes, or to slow down if they are not able, is on the books in all 50 states.
