Well before his case was called Tuesday afternoon, the raised voice of Durwin Evant Bonds Jr. sounded out loudly in a Roanoke Circuit Court courtroom.
At the time, as he was speaking, Bonds was in a separate holding area, but his emotional conversation with his attorney — his side of those discussions, at least — was audible word for word even through a heavy hardwood door.
The 34-year-old Roanoke man was angry that his most recent criminal case might start before his father got there. Bonds Sr., a local civil rights advocate, was still recovering from cataract surgery, and the start of the hearing was delayed for more than an hour until he arrived.
Tuesday’s hearing was to take up sentencing on the younger Bonds’ September 2018 guilty verdicts for an abduction charge against his ex-girlfriend, for dragging her out of a southwest Roanoke convenience store during an argument, and for assaulting her during that same incident.
But it was also a revocation hearing, for Bonds having violated his probation on several older convictions. Ten years ago, when he was in his early 20s, he was involved in a burglary that led to shots fired against a police officer. He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted capital murder as a principal in the second degree, and to breaking and entering. Although he served seven years, Bonds still carried 23 years in time that had been suspended on the condition of good behavior.
Jurors in his most recent case had recommended a total of three years in felony time for the abduction, plus a year of misdemeanor time on the assault, and Judge Chris Clemens upheld those requests. For violating probation, Clemens also revoked nine years, or about 40%, of Bonds’ suspended time.
All told, Bonds was left with more than a dozen years to serve.
“I’m definitely going to sue your ass,” Bonds told the judge as he was led from the courtroom. He then pointed to the prosecutor’s table, adding, “And I’m going to sue him, too.”
Tuesday’s hearing marked the end of a long and contentious series of hearings for Bonds.
Soon after his release from prison in December 2014, he was charged with DWI and two counts of domestic assault and battery, cases that were either dropped or dismissed. A 2017 drug conviction got him a 60-day term and the distinct possibility of revoked time.
“I know that I haven’t been perfect on probation, but there are way worse cases than mine,” he argued angrily at that January 2018 hearing. In response, Circuit Court Judge Charlie Dorsey offered him what was essentially a second chance.
“You’ve got a huge amount of time over your head and if you don’t want to pull it, you’ve got to comply,” Dorsey told him. He opted to take his case under advisement for six months, but issued both a caution and a challenge: “I don’t think you can do it.”
Bonds’ Roanoke arrest for abduction and assault came shortly, more than three months later.
In a statement before his sentencing, Bonds protested that he had not committed abduction or assault, and after the hearing Durwin Bonds Sr. said he believes police have been targeting his son since the 2009 incident.
Although Durwin Bonds Jr.’s trial ended last year, he still has 30 days from his sentencing to appeal his case.
“I’m not going to give up. I’m not going to stop fighting,” he said in court Tuesday.
Bonds’ 2009 cases involved an aborted break-in at a Wentworth Avenue home that led to gunshots, bullets fired first at a resident of the house during the burglary, then at one of the Roanoke officers who responded to the 911 call. Neither man was hit, and police arrested Bonds as he tried to run from the scene. While some evidence tied him to the crimes, other findings suggested that another person had also been involved. No one else was ever charged.
Bond’s decision to plead guilty brought him 30 years, suspended after seven, but also prompted prosecutors to drop 16 additional charges, including multiple firearms offenses that would have carried mandatory minimums. They also reduced one of the charges down from attempted capital murder, which carries 20 years to life.
