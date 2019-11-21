20190225_MET_XGR_BB07

Sen. Thomas Norment, R-James City, was elected to his fourth term as Senate Republican leader. Sen. Norment will be minority leader after Democrats tilted control of the legislature.

HARRISONBURG — Senate Republicans didn’t change their leadership team as it heads into a Virginia Senate soon in the control of Democrats.

Sen. Thomas Norment, R-James City, who was the majority leader, was elected as the minority leader. It’s his fourth term leading the Senate Republicans.

“With experience, skill and dedication, our leadership team is prepared to hold the majority to account,” Norment said in a statement. “Most importantly, we will be standing up for the Virginians who sent us here to be their voice and to represent their values.”

Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, was elected to his third term as chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, was elected to his second term as co-chairman of the caucus.

Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, and Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, were picked as whips. Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, was chosen as Republican leader pro tempore.

Besides Stanley representing a sliver of Southwest Virginia, that region — almost entirely represented by Republicans — has been shut out from House and Senate leadership positions in both parties.

Dels. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, had both made bids for the House majority and minority positions, respectively.

Senate Republicans chose their leaders after meeting for a few hours Thursday in Harrisonburg, where the Senate Finance Committee met for its annual meeting to discuss the commonwealth’s fiscal outlook and other issues that will emerge this upcoming legislative session.

The session begins Jan. 8.

