HARRISONBURG — Senate Republicans didn’t change their leadership team as it heads into a Virginia Senate soon in the control of Democrats.
Sen. Thomas Norment, R-James City, who was the majority leader, was elected as the minority leader. It’s his fourth term leading the Senate Republicans.
“With experience, skill and dedication, our leadership team is prepared to hold the majority to account,” Norment said in a statement. “Most importantly, we will be standing up for the Virginians who sent us here to be their voice and to represent their values.”
Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, was elected to his third term as chairman of the Senate Republican Caucus. Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, was elected to his second term as co-chairman of the caucus.
Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, and Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, were picked as whips. Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, was chosen as Republican leader pro tempore.
Besides Stanley representing a sliver of Southwest Virginia, that region — almost entirely represented by Republicans — has been shut out from House and Senate leadership positions in both parties.
Dels. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, and Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, had both made bids for the House majority and minority positions, respectively.
Senate Republicans chose their leaders after meeting for a few hours Thursday in Harrisonburg, where the Senate Finance Committee met for its annual meeting to discuss the commonwealth’s fiscal outlook and other issues that will emerge this upcoming legislative session.
The session begins Jan. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.