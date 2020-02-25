The Roanoke School Board is eyeing a proposed budget of nearly $190 million that includes completion of an overhaul of the division’s teacher pay scale.
Depending on state funding levels, the system expects its total budget for 2020-2021 to increase between $12.9 million and $14.5 million over the current year’s spending plan of $174.5 million, according to a presentation to the board Tuesday night.
The total figure includes an estimated $85.5 million in city funding, a $2.1 million increase over the current year.
The highlight of the proposal the board is considering is completion of a two-year effort to revamp the system’s step pay scale. This year’s moves would cover the first 10 steps on the scale, creating a uniform pay increase of 1.5 percent from one year to the next. Starting pay for new teachers would reach $42,000, compared to the current $40,073.
The salary change would cost $2.6 million.
Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Jackson, however, recommended the board consider up to $1.9 million in cuts to the system’s wishlist to reduce how much money would be needed from the division’s fund balance.
With no cuts, the budget would require between $3 million and $4.7 million be drawn from the fund to balance the budget, Jackson said. With all of her suggested cuts, that figure drops to $2.8 million at the highest, and potentially zero depending on state funding.
The system began the year with about $19 million in the fund balance, and Jackson expects $4.1 million will be needed from it by the end of the current budget. Two years ago the system added $900,000 to the fund.
The board has a self-imposed policy of not drawing down the fund balance below $10 million, and Jackson cautioned that adopting the division’s full wishlist budget would bring the fund balance uncomfortably close to that limit.
Board members seemed comfortable moving forward with Jackson’s proposed cuts, while protecting compensation for employees.
“I would be really concerned about any cuts that affect salary and benefits,” said Vice chairwoman Lutheria Smith.
The board will review a more detailed version of the budget in March , and will vote on a final budget in June, after total funding from all sources is clear.
