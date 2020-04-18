The Virginia Department of Health reported new coronavirus numbers Saturday morning with the total statewide cases increasing by 562 from Friday data.
That's about the same jump that occurred from Thursday to Friday statewide, based on the VDH process.
The number of people tested, according to the VDH website, increased by about 3,000 from Friday to Saturday - to to a current total of 51,931.
Hospitalizations increased by 75 and deaths by 27. Deaths now stand at 258 in Virginia, according to the VDH website.
Yesterday, state officials discussed continued limiting testing procedures in Virginia and a focus on nursing home facilities.
