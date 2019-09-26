Salem firefighters spent hours Thursday battling fires at a furniture company that has been the site of frequent blazes.

Crews found light smoke coming from the Salem Frame Company in the 1900 block of Salem Industrial Drive about 10:47 a.m., the city said.

They found several fires in a dust collector, and spent more than six hours extinguishing all the flames in the equipment.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury after the fire was extinguished and while firefighters were cleaning up, the city said.

Crews fought a fire at the same facility in August, which caused about $500,000 in damage, mostly to one of the company’s dust collectors.

About 34 people from the Salem Fire & EMS Department and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department went to the scene.

The Salem fire marshal’s office said the fire is accidental. There are no damage estimates, the city said.

All employees of the company were evacuated before firefighters arrived.

— Henri Gendreau

