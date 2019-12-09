The Salem City Council will choose between two candidates for its open city manager position.
The city announced three final candidates at the end of last month, but Alleghany County administrator Jonathan Lanford chose to withdraw his name from consideration soon after the announcement.
Mayor Randy Foley said Lanford did not give a specific reason.
Kevin Boggess, Salem’s city manager for nearly 11 years, was suddenly forced from the job in January by three members of council. Boggess’ last day in the job was Feb. 15. He received 11 months of severance pay, totaling $143,376.
Assistant City Manager Jay Taliaferro was named interim in late January.
Salem received 43 applicants for the city manager position. Council reduced the pool to six individuals who were interviewed in November and then reduced that group to the three finalists. Foley said he hopes he and the city council will make a decision before the end of the month.
The two remaining candidates — Taliaferro and Lowell Crow — formally introduced themselves to Salem residents ahead of the city council meeting Monday night.
Crow, city manager of Freeport, Illinois, said he applied for the job in Salem because he wanted to return to Virginia. Crow grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and attended the United States Naval Academy before earning his master’s degree in public administration from Old Dominion University. He later worked as the commanding officer for the Naval Weapons Station Yorktown.
Crow’s wife is also from Manassas.
“Virginia’s our home,” he said. “And we’ve been looking to come back.”
Crow said he and his wife have been searching for job openings in Virginia, but the city manager position in Salem is the only one he’s applied for since working in Freeport. He said Salem’s size, its local college, the nearby airport and the vibrant downtown attracted him to the area.
Crow said he likes to be an early adopter of new technologies and wants to have an open door policy with citizens if he were to become city manager.
Taliaferro has served as the interim city manager for nearly 12 months and worked as assistant city manager since 2000. He started with the city in 1991 as a staff engineer. He’s a Salem native and graduated from Salem High School.
His late father, Jim, was Salem’s mayor from 1974 to 1996.
Taliaferro said the city needs to address infrastructure issues related to backup on Interstate 81 and with water pressure on the north side of the city.
“I think there’s great opportunity in this community,” he said. “But if we don’t evolve and don’t keep up with the world around us, we’re going to fall behind.”
Taliaferro emphasized the city manager position would be an incredible opportunity. He said when a former city manager retired nearly a decade ago, he shared something that resonated with him.
“There’s no greater privilege than working for your hometown,” Taliaferro said. “And after 28 years in this city, I can tell you there’s a lot of truth to that.”
