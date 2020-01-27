Salem City Council voted Monday to approve a new 139-home residential development on a property commonly known as Simms Farm.
The vote was postponed multiple times after council asked staff to address resident concerns brought up at the public hearing in October. Hundreds of residents attended the planning commission and city council public hearings and dozens spoke against the new neighborhood. Major concerns included traffic, stormwater drainage, home density and potential costs to the city.
R. Fralin Companies Inc. has a contract on the nearly 67 acres of land off Upland Drive. Robert Fralin, the company’s owner, proposed building 139 new homes on the property, which is currently zoned as agricultural land.
The neighborhood will feature a mix of one- and two-story unattached homes, including patio homes for older buyers, ranging between $275,000 and $500,000.
The planning commission narrowly recommended approval of the proposal in October after a three-hour meeting attended by about 250 residents. The project requires a rezoning of the land and a special exception permit to allow for smaller lots.
The project went through four different revisions to accommodate requests from neighbors and officials. Developers reduced the number of homes from 150 to 139, eliminated a cluster of attached housing and amended setbacks and buffers. They also added restrictions on construction activity and architectural styles, which one neighbor called “kitschy McMansions.”
Fralin defended the proposal, saying the development will add a housing type that Salem does not currently have and will add a real estate tax base of about $40 million. Many neighbors questioned the accuracy of that number.
City manager Jay Taliaferro addressed some resident concerns Monday. He said several new projects starting this summer would alleviate traffic issues in the area. The city plans to widen Franklin Street between Upland Street and Poff Lane. And a two-way left turn lane will be built near the intersection of Apperson and Orchard Drives to allow for better traffic flow.
Taliaferro also said the city evaluated the sewer system in the area and found problems with inflow and infiltration. He said maintenance crews will work on pipes in the area to help address the issues.
Councilman Bill Jones said he was still wrestling with what to do about the development, but said his decision came down to the possibility of welcoming 500 new residents to Salem.
“It comes down to people and how much you love people and want people,” he said. “ And just because you don’t vote the way people want you to vote, doesn’t mean you don’t care.”
Vice Mayor Jane Johnson agreed with Jones and said she had done more soul-searching on this issue than any other in her 16 years on city council. But she said the negative aspects did not outweigh the positive.
Councilman John Saunders disagreed with his fellow council members and cast the lone dissenting vote to the proposal.
“I do not agree with the development and I haven’t since the day it started,” he said. “But just because I disagree, doesn’t mean they’re wrong.”
Mayor Randy Foley voted for the development. Councilman James Martin was absent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.