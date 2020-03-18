The Roanoke Times buildings in Roanoke and Christiansburg will be closed to the public until further notice as we seek to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s directive to avoid nonessential gatherings of more than 10 people.

Here’s how to contact us in the meantime:

For circulation, delivery and billing questions, call 540-981-3211 or email customer@roanoke.com.

For classifieds and legal notices, call 540-981-3311.

For obituaries, call 540-981-3330.

For display advertising, call 540-981-3361.

If you have a news tip or need to reach someone in the news department, email news@roanoke.com.

Thank you for your understanding.

