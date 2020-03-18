The Roanoke Times buildings in Roanoke and Christiansburg will be closed to the public until further notice as we seek to comply with Gov. Ralph Northam’s directive to avoid nonessential gatherings of more than 10 people.
Here’s how to contact us in the meantime:
For circulation, delivery and billing questions, call 540-981-3211 or email customer@roanoke.com.
For classifieds and legal notices, call 540-981-3311.
For obituaries, call 540-981-3330.
For display advertising, call 540-981-3361.
If you have a news tip or need to reach someone in the news department, email news@roanoke.com.
Thank you for your understanding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.