A collision sent a pickup truck into a utility pole late Tuesday afternoon and cut power to part of Garst Mill Road, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
The crash, reported around 5:45 p.m., cut off the lights for over 800 Appalachian Power customers, according to an outage map.
Service had been restored for about 500 of those by 8:30 p.m. with full restoration expected by 1 a.m.
The police said the mishap happened when two vehicles were involved in a crash on Garst Mill Road at the intersection with Pinevale Road.
A pickup was sent into a utility pole that was snapped in two by the impact. No one was injured in the crash. The driver of the second vehicle was charged with failure to yield the right of way.
Just before 6 p.m., Appalachian Power was reporting a total of 892 customer outages in Roanoke. That included a handful of small, scattered service disruptions around the city.
- Alicia Petska
