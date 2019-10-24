Roanoke police are searching for a missing senior citizen.

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police are looking for Charles Edward George, described as an 81-year-old black man about 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

George was last seen at 10 p.m. Wednesday on Dansbury Drive Northwest in Roanoke, possibly wearing a blue sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black tennis shoes and black glasses, according to the alert.

George has a cognitive impairment, and police believe his disappearance "poses a credible threat to his health and safety."

Anyone with information about George's whereabouts is asked to call Roanoke Police at 853-2212.

