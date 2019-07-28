A Sunday fire near downtown sent three people, including two children, to a hospital.
The blaze was reported at 5:39 p.m. at 14th Street Southwest and Salem Avenue, said Tiffany Bradbury, spokeswoman for Roanoke Fire-EMS.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure, Bradbury wrote in a message. Two children and one adult were sent to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation.
Four people in all were displaced by the fire and assisted by the American Red Cross, Bradbury wrote.
The cause remains under investigation.