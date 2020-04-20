The owner of a Roanoke fitness center has been cited for remaining open in violation of a statewide order directing gyms and other businesses deemed non-essential to temporarily close.
Thomas Milton, owner of Titan Fit, said he plans to fight the misdemeanor charge. “We have no intentions of closing,” he said. “We plan to reopen Virginia.”
Milton, whose fitness center has been in operation for over three years, said he’s a supporter of an emerging movement urging the state to allow facilities to reopen.
He referred other questions to his attorney, Greg Phillips, of the Stanley Law Group.
Milton was issued a local police summons Sunday charging him with violating Executive Order 53. The Roanoke Police Department said it was the sole citation issued in the city since that order took effect March 24.
Phillips said he believes it’s the first such citation issued in the state against the owner of a private fitness club.
Executive Order 53, signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, put additional limits on group congregating as part of the push to curb the spread of COVID-19. Gyms and fitness centers were among a list of businesses required to close their doors.
The restrictions are currently in effect until May 8.
In announcing the measures, Northam said reducing non-essential contact was needed to protect community health and fight the threat of the novel coronavirus.
Phillips, in a statement Monday, said Titan Fit believes fitness and wellness also play an important part in that goal.
He signaled that Milton would argue the governor overstepped his authority in setting the terms of the statewide order to the detriment of small businesses.
Titan Fit has been observing the same requirements used by other businesses that are allowed to remain open, Phillips said. The order is being applied unequally using a “subjective and flawed standard,” he said.
“Mr. Milton, like so many other small businesses throughout the Commonwealth, is a responsible and deliberate owner who puts the health and well-being of his club members and staff first,” Phillips said.
“The time has now arrived for these business owners, not bureaucrats, to be the ones to be empowered to make responsible decisions of when and how to re-open their businesses. I trust in Mr. Milton and other responsible owners to re-open and operate their businesses in a safe manner that takes into account ‘social distancing,’ safe hygiene and stringent store cleaning practices.”
A hearing date for Milton’s case hadn’t been posted to an online court docket yet late Monday. Titan Fit is a members-only fitness center that employs a staff of four.
The Roanoke Police Department, describing the situation as ongoing, declined to release more information or detail what led up to the charge.
In prior statements, it had said it would focus on education first when dealing with matters arising from the state order.
Nationwide, efforts to contain the virus have spurred a sometimes politically charged debate about when the right time will be to reopen facilities.
In Richmond, a group of about 50 protesters gathered around Capitol Square last week to voice their dissent.
The chair of the Republican Party of Virginia also urged Northam, a Democrat, to develop a plan to reopen the state as swiftly and safely as possible.
State Sen. Bill Stanley — a Republican who joined in that call — is the managing partner of the Stanley Law Group.
A Northam spokeswoman told The Richmond Times-Dispatch the governor was making decisions based on public health data.
