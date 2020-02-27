Roanoke City Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd launched her bid for a Democratic nomination to retain her seat Thursday.
With White-Boyd’s joining three others already announced, city Democrats officially have a nomination battle on their hands. More candidates are likely to follow.
Three council seats are up for election in November, currently occupied by White-Boyd, Anita Price and Michelle Davis. Davis has said she is not running again, and Price has not announced a decision. City Democrats will select their nominees via a firehouse primary in May.
“I really believe the city is moving in a really, really positive direction,” White-Boyd said to a crowd of about 100 at the Melrose Branch Library. “I want to continue some of the things we have done.”
White-Boyd, a business owner and longtime Democratic activist, was supported Thursday by a list of elected Roanoke Democrats, including Circuit Court Clerk Brenda Hamilton, Sheriff Tim Allen, Vice Mayor Joe Cobb, City Councilwoman Anita Price and Mayor Sherman Lea.
Lea called White-Boyd “bold and courageous,” citing her political recovery from sliver-thin loss in a bid for a council seat in 2016. Initially it looked like White-Boyd had won, but after an error was corrected, she trailed independent John Garland by 47 votes.
The stinging loss “not only inspired her,” Lea said, “she came back with a force.”
The council appointed White-Boyd to finish Garland’s term when he resigned in January 2019.
White-Boyd noted Thursday her first vote was in support of a controversial city plan to move the Valley Metro bus station to a new downtown location. She said she remains committed to transportation as a key issue.
She supports finding the means to extend bus service later into the night and into Sundays, as well as stretching service into Roanoke County.
White-Boyd also would like to see the bus system buy two or three electric or hybrid buses to see if they would be suitable and worthwhile to replace diesel.
She also listed advocating for workforce training, particularly in the trades, aiding the homeless and supporting development of new small businesses outside of downtown as priorities.
Downtown has its own strong momentum at this point, White-Boyd said, but village centers and commercial districts elsewhere in the city, such as Melrose and Southeast, could use help.
“There are opportunities in the city that don’t necessarily have to be downtown,” she said.
White-Boyd will compete for one of three Democratic nominations with Luke Priddy, chief of staff for state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, Peter Volosin, a housing advocate in the process of becoming a real estate agent, and Kiesha Preston, a youth advocate who announced her candidacy Wednesday. Others potentially seeking a Democratic nomination are ColorsVA magazine publisher Robert Jeffrey and recently retired Roanoke City Clerk Stephanie Moon-Reynolds.
