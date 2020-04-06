Roanoke City Council is moving toward offering taxpayers short-term relief from coronavirus-driven economic hardships via deadline extensions and waiving late penalties.
During Monday’s electronic council meeting, proposals to waive late fees for real estate taxes — due Monday — for 30 days and to extend the personal property by a month, to June 30, received broad support.
Council is expected to take up an ordinance at its April 20 meeting to formalize both moves, but a consensus behind the ideas was clear enough Monday to allow Treasurer Evelyn Powers to order 63,000 personal property tax bills with the new deadline.
The discussion, driven by Councilwoman Michelle Davis, came up during a budget briefing that highlighted deep losses in local tax revenue affecting the city’s current budget, and likely to extend through half of the new budget year, if not longer.
It’s an “extremely volatile situation,” City Manager Bob Cowell told council.
Finance Director Amelia Merchant projected local tax revenues for the current budget, ending June 30, will fall $7.8 million short. More than $5 million of that would be from a precipitous drop of 90 percent in meals taxes over just the last three months of the budget year. Lodging taxes are projected to take a $1.4 million dip over the same period, an 85 percent plummet.
In response, the city is holding all funding for replacements to the city’s vehicle fleet, worth $1.2 million, and holding funding for some capital projects totaling $3 million.
Department heads have been asked to identify “absolutely critical” expenditures. Everything else could be subject to trims.
No mention was made of furloughs or layoffs of city workers.
Cowell stressed that all budget decisions are based on priorities of providing essential services, avoiding decisions that lasting problems in future budgets, and protecting city staff so as government facilities reopen, workers are on hand to staff them.
Beyond that, Merchant said, the city was budgeted to receive $17 million in state funding during the same period, which is now in question. What happens to that funding won’t be known until the city has “very few options as to how they could overcome a revenue shortfall that the state causes.”
Cowell stressed that the budget will be balanced via local revenues and expenditure decisions, and not with any dependence on federal aid.
“It would be a critical error to assume we’re going to be rescued by federal funding to balance our budget,” he said. The funding, which will flow through the state government, is likely to be restricted in how it can be used, and therefore won’t be available to plug tax revenue shortfalls, and won’t materialize until later in the year anyway, he said.
The city is also working to avoid dipping into its two reserve funds, a $3.4 million stabilization fund and a $36 million unassigned fund balance. Neither can be used to balance the budget, Cowell said. They can be used to address a “one-time shock,” but the money must be replaced within three years under city policy. Moreover, the unassigned fund balance exists mainly to bolster the city’s bond rating, which allows it to borrow money for capital projects at a lower rate. The money gives lenders confidence in the city’s ability to repay in a crisis.
Council members supported that position, with Councilman Bill Bestpitch pointing out that bruising the city’s bond rating will cost the government dearly in borrowing costs over time.
Cowell and Merchant projected the suffering local tax revenues will endure well into the 2020-2021 budget year. That budget, initially projected to grow by several million dollars over the current budget, is now projected to be flat at best.
Merchant offered grim projections for recovery.
Sales taxes, she offered, will rebound to just 60 percent of normal by September. By the end of summer, lodging taxes will likely be just 10 percent of what’s typical. Most optimistically, Merchant said, the city projects meals taxes could be back to full strength by the end of the year.
Belt tightening “will not be easy, but is necessary,” Merchant said.
Just five or six weeks ago, staff laid out revenue projections that had council members thinking, “We’re in pretty good shape this year,” Bestpitch said. City finances had finally recovered to where they were before the recession hit in 2008. “This is knocking us back again,” he said.
FOIA deadlines stayed
In other action, council approved an emergency ordinance suspending deadlines for the city to respond to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act in response to coronavirus-imposed limitations on city government.
Under the law, a government must respond to a request for public records within five days, with an option for seven additional days.
Citing federal, state and local states of emergency, an ordinance council unanimously approved temporarily extends the response time “indefinitely.”
City attorney Dan Callaghan explained that with so many city employees working from home to limit virus transmission, they simply aren’t able to fulfill records requests.
