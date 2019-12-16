Roanoke City Council again postponed a decision Monday on selling part of a Gainsboro parking lot to the Roanoke Higher Education Center for a walking plaza — a project that remains controversial despite efforts at compromise with neighbors and civil rights advocates.
The vote was re-set for Jan. 21.
Higher Ed center leaders want to acquire part of a city-owned lot across Centre Avenue from the center to erect a landscaped plaza that would connect the main building with the Claude Moore Education Complex on nearby Henry Street.
Council was set to consider the sale of the land for $10 in September, but paused after Gainsboro-area neighbors complained that the plaza was planned and put before council without consulting them. The process, they said, recalled urban renewal, the policy under which white-led government used eminent domain to seize more than 1,600 private homes and hundreds of businesses in black neighborhoods for redevelopment.
They said a plan to name the plaza for famed civil rights attorney Oliver Hill, who grew up in Gainsboro and later practiced law there briefly, smacked of patronizing the black community.
Council sent the Higher Ed center leaders, including state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, away with a promise to work with neighbors before returning to council in December.
Monday, Edwards and Kay Dunkley, director of the center, reported that they had met with neighborhood groups and also underwent a mediation session with them.
“We did step back, as you asked us to,” Dunkley said. “We did want to make sure all voices were heard.”
They said as a result, the size of the plaza would be reduced by a third, which would leave room for more handicap parking. And the plaza would no longer honor just Hill, but also a range of local civil rights heroes.
The pain of urban renewal remains, Edwards said, “And we need to recognize that because it’s real … and we should honor it.”
Dunkley asked council to postpone its vote on the sale to January so she and her staff could show the neighborhood groups revised plans first.
Opponents of the plaza, however, were unmoved.
Brenda Hale, president of the Roanoke NAACP, noted the city’s courthouse is already named for Hill, and a state historic marker stands in front of his childhood home.
“Just when is enough enough? I don’t think this humble gentleman would be pleased with naming something else,” Hale said. “And if you can’t get the name, you try to bring in other civil rights leaders in the community.”
Martin Jeffrey and Jordan Bell called for money to be spent instead on real economic investment in Gainsboro, to help aid black entrepreneurship and bring black businesses back to the neighborhood.
Vice Mayor Joe Cobb agreed. Gainsboro, he said, is becoming like a grave, with tributes like the proposed plaza serving as markers. Mayor Sherman Lea supported postponing council’s vote on the sale, but said he was confused.
“I want to go forward with it,” he said. “I just want to know which way it’s going.”
Second Amendment activists return
Gun rights advocates came to the second consecutive council meeting to urge council to pass a resolution declaring Roanoke a Second Amendment sanctuary.
Led by the Virginia Citizens Defense League, proponents are crowding local government meetings across the state to ask the same thing. As of Monday afternoon, 93 localities had passed such resolutions.
Roanoke City Council, which has asked Richmond for more local authority to regulate guns, refused to consider the idea.
About 200 gun rights proponents packed council chambers and an overflow room Monday night to ask again. About 20 signed up to speak during council’s public comment period, but council didn’t begin hearing from them until just before the newspaper’s deadline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.