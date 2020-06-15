The electric whir of e-bikes will soon be heard on Roanoke greenways, at Carvins Cove and on other city trails.
Roanoke City Council voted unanimously to approve electric-powered bicycles on the city’s paved trails, such as the Roanoke River Greenway, following a lengthy public hearing Monday night.
Electric bikes, commonly called e-bikes, have been banned from city trails and pathways. However, a new state law that goes into effect July 1 permits the use of e-bikes on all shared-use trails.
City council approved an ordinance that allows all classes of e-bikes, which have electric motors that push the bikes to speeds up to 20 to 28 miles per hour.
Monday’s public hearing included more than 90 comments, which featured summaries of 64 emails and 25 speakers who addressed council during the video meeting.
Supporters of e-bikes pointed to the increasing popularity of electric bikes among riders, the fact that people who cannot pedal regular bikes can have access to trails and greenways and the reality that many e-bike riders are already using greenways despite the prohibition as reasons for council to end the ban.
Other speakers voiced concerns that e-bikes could be safety hazards on trails and could cause damage and erosion to natural trails such as those at Carvins Cove and on Mill Mountain.
The new law places e-bikes into three separate classifications: pedal-assisted, no-throttle bikes that can cruise at speeds up to 20 mph; bikes with no pedal assistance but with throttles that can reach 20 mph; and pedal-assisted, no-throttle bikes that can go up to 28 mph.
Council approved all three categories for use on Roanoke trails, but several council members noted that the city could revisit the issue if there are any problems in the future.
