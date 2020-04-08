Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN FLOYD COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA... NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA... * UNTIL 500 PM EDT. * AT 402 PM EDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER ELLISTON-LAFAYETTE, OR NEAR SHAWSVILLE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...PING PONG BALL SIZE HAIL AND 60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...PEOPLE AND ANIMALS OUTDOORS WILL BE INJURED. EXPECT HAIL DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROANOKE... BLACKSBURG... SALEM... VINTON... BOONES MILL... COPPER HILL... AND SHAWSVILLE. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PREPARE IMMEDIATELY FOR LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS. FOR YOUR SAFETY, MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A STURDY BUILDING. STAY AWAY FROM WINDOWS. WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF HAIL OF ANY SIZE, AS WELL AS REPORTS OF ANY WIND DAMAGE, INCLUDING DOWNED TREES OR LARGE LIMBS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER. && HAIL...1.50IN; WIND...60MPH