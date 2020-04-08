Although hospitalizations for suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia jumped by 106 patients from Tuesday to Wednesday and deaths rose to 75 statewide, new projections show signs of hope that the state may not be as hard-hit as originally thought, most likely because of the impact of social distancing.
The University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which runs one of the main projection models used nationally as policy makers seek data to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, changed its projection for Virginia on Wednesday to say that the state may no longer have a shortage of intensive care beds and would only need 272 ventilators on its peak day, which is currently estimated to be on April 20.
Earlier, the IHME projection estimated that Virginia would need 476 ventilators on its peak day. The estimated death count has also dropped dramatically, from 1,401 to 891 by Aug. 4.
However, projections are uncertain and can have a significant range. Deaths in Virginia could range from 371 to 2,048, according to the model.
Although the projection says Virginia will need 272 ventilators on its peak day, the state’s hospitals reported that, as of Wednesday, 293 people who either have confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases were on a ventilator.
The projections also depend on continued strict adherence to social distancing through the end of May.
“If social distancing measures are relaxed or not implemented, the U.S. will see greater death tolls, the death peak will be later, the burden on hospitals will be much greater, and the economic costs will continue to grow,” said Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the IHME, in a press release Sunday.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statewide stay-at-home order on March 30 that is in effect until June 10.
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have already been hit hard by COVID-19 and, as of Sunday, were projected to account for more than a third of the nation’s deaths.
On Wednesday, the projection estimated a total of 60,415 deaths nationwide by Aug. 4, down from the 81,766 projected on Sunday.
Still, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Virginia continued its upward trajectory Wednesday.
Out of 30,645 people tested, 3,645 were positive for COVID-19 and an additional 12 people had died Wednesday, bring the death toll to 75.
The U.S., and Virginia in particular, have lagged in providing widespread testing and labs have been overwhelmed, making test results significantly delayed. This means that the state’s official numbers likely undercount the true number of infected people in the state. As of Monday, Virginia ranked 23 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia in the number of COVID-19 test results it had, according to the COVID Tracking Project, which collects data from around the country.
Current information from the state’s hospitals shows that at least 649 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently hospitalized and an additional 640 hospitalized patients are awaiting test results. Of those hospitalized, more than a third require intensive care and nearly a quarter are on a ventilator.
As of Wednesday, the hospital association reported that there were 1,869 available ventilators in the state.
Also Wednesday, the state reported 55 cases in the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.
Dr. Molly O'Dell, who heads up the COVID-19 response for the region, said the total includes 26 females and 29 males, whose ages ranged from 20 to 89. There have been 20 in Botetourt County, 14 each in Roanoke and Roanoke County, three in Craig County, two in Alleghany County and one each in Salem and Covington.
Three people in the district have died, but O'Dell did not release specific information about them.
She was also reluctant to predict when the virus would peak in this area; some early estimates have suggested dates ranging from April 20 to May 20.
"I'll know we've reached our peak when the numbers start going down. That's really the only thing we can go on right now," O'Dell said.
She was similarly noncommittal with regard to COVID-19 test results seeing faster turnaround times, but she said she was aware that Food and Drug Administration approval for quicker tests was pending. As a caution, however, she added that when she began her job 23 days ago, the estimate for faster results was also two weeks.
All labs that determine positive results must report to the Virginia Department of Health within 24 hours, O'Dell said.
Reported case numbers in the New River Valley remained unchanged and mostly modest on Wednesday. Both Giles and Pulaski counties show two cases and Radford has one. Montgomery County remained unchanged, but has still seen a significant increase this week, jumping from seven cases on Monday to 16 on Tuesday.
Staff writer Neil Harvey contributed information to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How many of those 75 are PRESUMED to have died from Covid-19, since the CDC is not requiring a confirmed diagnosis in order for it to be included? The symptoms could RESEMBLE Covid-19, but be something else, and it’s still can be considered “death as a result of Covid-19”. How can we believe any of the data? It’s almost as bad as the data coming out of China. Um, I guess nothing can be THAT bad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.