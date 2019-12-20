My goodness, we’ve had a bumper crop of idiocy in the Old Dominion this year. That means it’s time for the annual Dano Awards for Glaring Public Stupidity. This honor is named after yours truly, for obvious reasons.
They’re the Oscars of inanity, and there are plenty to pass around in 2019.
This year we have a brand-new category: Best Pay Raise for a Patrick Henry High School Graduate. The winner is — who else? — National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre, class of ’67.
According to the NRA’s most recent tax returns, Wayne in 2018 got a 57% percent pay hike, bringing his total compensation to $2.15 million. Which is not bad at all for the leader of a tax-exempt “social welfare organization,” eh?
Especially one that posted $64 million in red ink on its balance sheets from 2016 and 2017.
The Washington Post revealed an audit of the organization showed it had slashed spending on hunter services by 61% and cut funding for education and training by 22%. But the NRA tripled its spending on lawyers to $25 million, as it pursues lawsuits against its ousted former president Oliver North and its longtime advertising agency.
Congrats are in order for Gov. Ralph Northam. He’s the only Virginian to win two Dano Awards this year. The first category is for Spottiest Memory by a Public Official, and it’s related to the blackface scandal that gripped Virginia early in 2019.
The tempest began in February when a bizarre photo surfaced from the “Ralph Shearer Northam” page of the governor’s 1984 medical school yearbook. That depicted a nattily dressed white guy in blackface standing next to another person disguised in Ku Klux Klan robes.
At first the governor confirmed he was in the photo and profusely apologized in writing. But the Eastern Shore Democrat wouldn’t specify which figure was him. At an hour-long news conference the next day, he claimed he wasn’t either person in the picture.
After the retraction, the governor startled everyone by confessing to a separate blackface indiscretion: He had dressed up as Michael Jackson for a dance contest. And he said:
“I had the shoes, I had a glove, and I used just a little bit of shoe polish to put under my — or on my — cheeks. And the reason I used a very little bit is because, I don’t know if anybody’s ever tried that, but you cannot get shoe polish off.”
For that Northam earns a second Dano, for Most Vivid Recollection of Appearing in Blackface by a Virginia Politician.
Another new Dano Award category this year was Most Ineffective Communication Strategy. The hands-down winner is the Radford University administration, following the mysterious disappearance of 1,000 issues of the university’s student newspapers from 22 campus news racks one night in September.
The university’s crackerjack police department investigated the theft of The Tartan for seven weeks. The cops identified a culprit who took papers out of four of the racks.
Then they determined there was no crime, because the papers were given away for free. The paper napper, a “classified” employee, was disciplined.
Then the university clammed up, and for the most part refused to answer most of the obvious questions: Who took the purloined papers from those four racks? Why? Where did they end up? What about the papers removed from the other 18 racks?
By stonewalling on those and other questions, Radford administrators took what would have been a local curiosity and blew it up into national news embarrassment.
If that was the goal, they wildly succeeded.
The Best Local Government Scandal of the Year traces its roots back four years — though it’s still unfolding.
In 2015, then-Rep. Bob Goodlatte announced a $40 million investment at a cleaned-up Superfund site in the northern reaches of the Sixth Congressional District. That was supposed to create 600 mostly high-tech jobs at a cloud-computing center in Warren County’s town of Front Royal.
To date, exactly zero jobs have materialized. But plenty of criminal charges stemming from that project (and others) have. It’s become a feeding trough of indictments and lawsuits alleging local corruption.
As a result, Jennifer McDonald, the former director of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority, is charged with 32 felony charges of money laundering, embezzlement, fraud and obtaining funds under false pretenses. Four others have been charged criminally in a variety of schemes allegedly engineered by McDonald.
Meanwhile, the EDA has sued 13 people for $21.3 million that the agency claims is missing. A grand jury indicted the entire Warren County Board of Supervisors on misdemeanor malfeasance charges (but a judge dismissed those).
And the former Warren County sheriff — one of the people accused in the civil lawsuit — committed suicide.
An even bigger lawsuit has also made waves in Virginia this year. It’s curious for many reasons. One is, the plaintiff is a California congressman who’s one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent defenders on Capitol Hill.
Republican Rep. Devin Nunes filed the action in Henrico County Circuit Court. It seeks $150 million from the social media platform Twitter, which is headquartered in California. Nunes claims Twitter was used to mock him in scores of derision-filled tweets, and he wants compensation.
Why sue in Virginia, rather than California? Perhaps because the latter state has some pretty tough laws that apply to frivolous defamation lawsuits — and Virginia does not.
(Separately in Virginia, Nunes has also sued McClatchy Newspapers, which is based in California, and CNN, which is based in Atlanta.)
The case against Twitter earns a Dano for Most Ridiculous Defendant in a Virginia Lawsuit. That’s because Nunes is also suing a fake Twitter parody account — “Devin Nunes’ cow.” Whoever’s behind that mocked the dairy-farmer congressman, too.
The website SFGate.com headlined a story about the case thusly: “The first hearing in Devin Nunes’ cow-related Twitter lawsuit was an udder circus.” Nunes, meanwhile, earns a Dano for Thinnest Skinned Pol of the 21st Century.
This year is the first time we’re giving a Dano in the visual arts. The prize for Best Husband/Photographer goes to Jerry Falwell Jr. It stems from a recent and suggestive story in Politico about the Liberty University president.
The article cited “multiple current and former university officials” — all of them anonymous, so there’s that, for the skeptics among us — complaining that Jerry is “very, very vocal” about his sex life with his wife, Becki, whom he married in 1987.
One of the sources, whom Politico characterized as “a longtime Liberty employee with firsthand knowledge,” claimed Jerry accidentally texted several people “a photo of [Becki] wearing what appeared to be a French maid costume.”
According to the story, the source said the sexy picture was intended only for the couple’s twenty-something male personal trainer.
Jerry denied that anecdote to Politico thusly: “I never had any picture of Becki Falwell dressed in a French maid uniform, and never sent such a non-existent photo.”
Notice, however, that Jerry cleverly hinged the denial on “a French Maid uniform.” He failed to rule out the possibility of a shot of Becki in a sexy Belgian or Swiss maid’s costume — or one from any other European country, for that matter.
Last but not least, we have a special award to a Roanoke Times reader, Frank Ellis of Roanoke County.
He’s a yuuuge Donald Trump supporter and regularly peppers my inbox with all kinds of Trump-worshipping drivel — even though I’ve asked him repeatedly to stop.
Here’s a taste, from an email Ellis wrote the president this fall:
“Sir, thank you for your great efforts in trying to clean up the rat-infected swamp that Washington has become. You are fighting for all of us that do understand the extent of the extreme danger the ‘deep state’ poses to the Republic itself.
“It is incredible the corruption within the DOJ, FBI, CIA, and State Department that is being exposed. This is proof that the quote, ‘bureaucracy, the rule of no one, has become the modern norm of despotism,’ is 100% correct.”
For that, Frank Ellis wins the Dano for Slavish Devotion to an Impeached President.
That’s it for 2019, folks. See you in the new year!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.