...STRONG GUSTY WINDS INTO THIS AFTERNOON...
WINDS WILL INCREASE AS A COLD FRONT CROSSES THE REGION INTO THIS
AFTERNOON. GUSTS OVER 40MPH ARE POSSIBLE ESPECIALLY ON THE
HILLTOPS. THIS MAY CAUSE TREES TO TOPPLE DUE TO THE VERY WET SOIL
CONDITIONS FROM RECENT RAINFALL.
1 of 3
Part of the crowd gathered for the Virginia March for Life rally outside the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond on Thursday.
RICHMOND — With Virginia poised to roll back abortion restrictions, thousands of anti-abortion advocates descended on the Capitol Thursday to voice their opposition to legislation moving through the General Assembly.
“We need you to stand for life and stand behind us as we fight this battle with you,” Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, told the crowd gathered in front of the Capitol building.
Expanding abortion rights was on the list of top agenda items for newly empowered Democrats.
“Our cause faces the most challenge since Roe was decided 47 years ago,” Byron said. “Every statewide office in Virginia and majorities in both chambers of the Capitol are now occupied by individuals who are emphatically and unapologetically pro-abortion.”
Both chambers already have passed a legislative package that would repeal a requirement for women to receive an ultrasound and scrap laws that mandate that women who are seeking an abortion wait 24 hours and undergo counseling that opponents described as “biased” and medically unnecessary. The changes would also expand the categories of health professionals who can perform abortions.
“They want it anytime, anywhere, and they want you to fund it,” Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, told rally attendees.
Republican legislators have watched as the legislation has moved along, not having enough votes to stop the bills dismantling abortion restrictions they’ve put in place over the past two decades. Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, before the vote on the Senate floor last month, broke down in tears after a speech about his daughter dying soon after her birth.
“Over the last few years, you’ve heard of some of the bills we’ve passed, and we have done the right thing for many years,” Newman said.
Thousands of people carrying signs marched around the Capitol in the rain. Republican legislators stood at the top of the steps of the Capitol building to thank the people for continuing to fight against abortion.
“Now, with so much of the progress we’ve made reversed, we must stand stronger than ever,” Byron said.
Amy Friedenberger is the politics reporter for The Roanoke Times. She's been a reporter here since 2014. Previously, she worked for newspapers in Pennsylvania. Follow her on Twitter at @ajfriedenberger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.