RICHMOND — Republicans worried that increasing the minimum wage would cause significant job losses. Southwest legislators pleaded that shuttering a coal-burning power plant early would damage localities that rely on it as a major tax revenue source. A senator broke down on the floor when Democrats voted to roll back abortion restrictions.
The wave of policy proposals from newly empowered Democrats at the Virginia statehouse crashed into Republicans this General Assembly session. Democrats swiftly passed bills on gun control, women’s rights, worker rights and energy policy. But many Republicans said their colleagues on the other side of the aisle were moving so fast and so boldly that the regional divide between rural and suburban and urban Virginia has grown even deeper.
“I really don’t feel like we came together as a commonwealth in a way that Democrats promised to work for everyone, instead we’re more divided,” Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, said.
The General Assembly had a marathon day on Saturday, the last day of the 60-day legislative session. As legislators broke for dinner around 7:30 p.m., they still needed to take up dozens of bills on topics like casino gambling, minimum wage and transportation. The budget was not completed on Saturday for the legislature to vote on.
Democrats didn’t waste any time taking full advantage of having control of the House of Delegates, Senate and governorship. It was a jam-packed General Assembly session, with lawmakers considering more than 2,800 bills.
“There was a lot of pent-up policy over the years from when Republicans controlled the General Assembly, and we couldn’t get these bills passed,” said Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke. “I’ve been in the Senate for 25 years, and this is the most productive session I’ve ever experienced.”
Democrats largely accomplished their agenda. They expanded voting rights by not requiring people to provide an excuse when they vote early and allowing them to register to vote on the same day as an election. They banned the discredited practice that purports to change a person’s sexual orientation and gender identity, and they approved a landmark bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the list of protected classes in areas like housing, employment and public accommodation.
The General Assembly ratified the Equal Rights Amendment, passed a plan to reduce the state’s carbon emissions to zero by 2050, moved to transition from the federal health insurance marketplace to a state-based exchange, and decriminalized marijuana.
“They had an aggressive, progressive agenda that they wanted to move on very quickly, and there’s nothing we can do but stand up and be a voice for our district,” said Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, who spoke on the floor against legislation to roll back numerous abortion restrictions, even though she knew it would pass.
“When we were in the majority, we were accused of focusing on social issues, but we’ve never done this much in one session on social issues,” Stanley said.
The issue that dominated the session was gun control.
“There’s a huge urban and rural divide, and it’s becoming more and more apparent,” Edwards said. “It came out over guns.”
One of the most remarkable moments of the session came in January when more than 20,000 gun owners descended on the Capitol to protest dozens of gun control bills. They packed meeting rooms where legislators debated bills. In a rare win, moderate Senate Democrats — including Edwards and Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath — with a history of protecting gun rights helped defeat a bill to prohibit the sale of assault weapons and possession of magazines of a certain capacity.
The legislature passed bills that expanded background checks, limited handgun purchases to one a month, created a “red flag” provision to impound weapons of troubled people deemed a threat to themselves or others, required gun owners to promptly report lost or stolen firearms, and enhanced penalties for recklessly allowing a firearm to fall into the hands of children.
“People who wanted gun safety legislation should be thrilled,” Edwards said.
After one House floor session, a few Republican delegates, including Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Washington, remained behind at their desks to lament another day of Democrats rolling over them with bills on party-line votes.
“Some of this you just have to take, because you’re dealing with the raw numbers,” O’Quinn said.
Only a few Democrats represent rural districts, increasingly solidifying the legislature split along regional and partisan lines. Northern Virginia Democrats held the majority of committee chairmanships and took on more representation on powerful committees, whereas Republicans tried to distribute powerful positions throughout all the regions. For instance, far Southwest Virginia didn’t have a voice on the powerful budget-writing committees.
Some Republican leaders didn’t carry too much legislation. Byron, who entered the House in 1998 in the minority, focused as the caucus chair on guiding her colleagues. There was a lot of sitting around and waiting for Democrats, who often broke to meet privately to strategize about their legislation. There were long days of debating bills on the floor — sometimes going past midnight — and that led to some regional flare-ups.
During a discussion about the minimum wage, Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, advocated for using a regional approach so the rural areas didn’t have to face the same wage rate increase as Northern Virginia. He said too quick a jump in the minimum wage would lead to small businesses closing and job losses.
On the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, acknowledged the concerns about Southside and Southwest, which are still recovering from the closure of manufacturing and textile factories. But he dismissed those worries about what a minimum wage hike would do as the “woe stories” he’s heard before.
“Anybody in this chamber who thinks the future of America was stitching underwear for Fruit of the Loom is crazy,” Saslaw said.
Stanley responded that people in Southside aren’t naïve to believe that textile jobs are coming back. He said the region is working to build jobs of the future, but it can’t handle economic policies suited for Northern Virginia.
“We’d like some respect,” Stanley said. “Don’t tell me to get over it. Don’t tell me I’m having some irrational dream of an underwear factory and stitching Fruit of the Loom underwear.”
But it wasn’t all terrible for Republicans who pushed for ideas with broad bipartisan support.
Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, got his bill passed after five years of trying to increase the reckless driving threshold from 80 to 85 mph. He also got a bill passed to require a public comment period at local government meetings.
After three attempts, Stanley got his bill passed to permanently repeal a law to suspend people’s driver’s licenses for unpaid court debt. It’s an issue he’s championed because he said the law disproportionately affected poor people.
“I found the House to be more receptive to some of my ideas to help the poor,” Stanley said.
Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, passed a bill to improve access to telemedicine. O’Quinn and Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, passed bills to prohibit people with disabilities from being placed lower on organ transplant lists and prohibit insurers from denying coverage to people on the basis of their disability.
“I feel like I had a successful session on some issues,” O’Quinn said. “But there were other areas, like school construction, I was disappointed that it’s something we should come together across the aisle to address and we didn’t.”
O’Quinn pushed to establish a fund to help school divisions secure grants to go toward fixing their crumbling schools, but his proposal faced an early defeat. Legislators working on the budget said they were considering whether they would be able to include money for school construction. Without a budget finished Saturday, it was unknown whether that funding was included.
Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, didn’t get any of the bills he introduced passed, although Democrats proposed ideas similar to his. He still counts those as wins.
He’s worried about what the Democrats’ bills will do for small business. He’s not pleased with the tax increases and spending in the budget.
“I give credit to Democrats for their big-spending proposals and finding the revenue to do them,” McNamara said.
A lot of big proposals didn’t pass. The legislature didn’t repeal right-to-work law, which says employees can’t be forced to join a labor union. It didn’t abolish the death penalty or reinstate parole.
As long as he’s in the minority, Stanley said he looks forward to returning to Richmond to continue to work on issues, like criminal justice reform, that Democrats are interested in pursuing.
“We’ve had tense moments, but we patch things over,” Stanley said. “We’ll continue to push for policies to improve Virginia.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.