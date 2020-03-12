RICHMOND — Virginia’s General Assembly on Thursday passed its two-year budget, which includes pay raises for public school teachers and nearly $80 million for colleges and universities that freeze tuition for the upcoming school year.
The legislature approved the budget five days after it was scheduled to adjourn its 60-day session. Newly empowered Democrats touted the $135 billion budget , which contains significant funding increases for public education , health care equity and affordability, and worker compensation.
“We made history today,” Del. Luke Torian, D-Prince William, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said in a statement. “This session the Appropriations Committee worked to create a budget that would reflect the values and the needs of all Virginians. We aimed to raise employee compensation, increase workforce equity, and make health care and higher education more accessible for all Virginians.”
The approval vote came after a few Senate Republicans urged colleagues delay approving the budget for a few days while uncertain economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic become clearer.
“It is going to have an economic impact on our commonwealth,” said Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg.
Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said the coronavirus outbreak would undoubtedly affect tourism, travel, retail and manufacturing. He said to expect a decline in sales tax revenue.
“We are in troubling and uncertain times,” acknowledged Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, chairwoman of the Senate Finance Committee. “We don’t know what’s going to happen next.”
Still, she urged the Senate to approve the budget. Legislators can work on developing contingencies to send Gov. Ralph Northam for consideration as he takes a final look before sending back changes for the legislature to take up on April 22. Shortly after the General Assembly approved the budget on Thursday, Northam declared a state of emergency, which gives him more flexibility in spending and procurement.
Howell added that the state has nearly $2 billion in rainy-day funds as a buffer during uncertain times. She said not voting on the budget would send a distressing signal to Virginians.
“I think we need to be steady and firm at this point,” she said. “Passing the budget will send that message.”
Higher education
When Republicans controlled the legislature last year, they approved additional funding to Virginia’s public colleges and universities if the institutions froze tuition for in-state students.
After some doubt over whether that would continue and some negotiating among new Democratic leaders, the 2020 General Assembly approved nearly $80 million for a tuition freeze in the first year. It also increased need-based financial aid by more than $60 million.
Lawmakers also approved $69 million for Northam’s new program to provide tuition-free community college attendance opportunities to middle and low-income students in high demand professional fields.
The legislature also approved funding for various higher education buildings, such as $101 million for the Center for Adaptive Innovation and Creativity planned for Radford University’s main campus and $11 million to replace Virginia Tech’s Randolph Hall, which is largely used by the College of Engineering.
Lawmakers also approved $6 million to help equalize tuition following Radford University’s merger with the Jefferson College of Health Sciences in Roanoke.
K-12 education
The budget provides $290 million for a 2% salary increase each year for teachers, as the state tries to raise teacher salaries that lag behind much of the country.
Northam originally called for a $1.2 billion increase to the supplement known as the “at risk-add on” that provides more per-pupil funding for each low-income student. The final budget included $61 million.
To help schools suffering from enrollment loss — which is especially problematic in small and rural divisions — the budget includes $4.6 million for relief.
Small and rural schools had been advocating all year for state funding to help with school construction needs. The new biennial budget increases the Virginia Lottery’s proceeds based on per-pupil amounts to $263 million in the first year and $266 million in the second year.
Of that, $79 million in the first year and $107 million in the second year is required to be spent on school construction, renovation and modernization of classrooms, or on debt service on school infrastructure projects.
The budget also provides funding as an incentive for the Alleghany County and Covington school divisions to consolidate in the face of declining enrollment. The two school divisions have been discussing consolidation for years as a way to offer better education to all students and aid school buildings upkeep.
Health care
Legislators stripped $20 million for over two years requested by Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to support 56 additional beds at Catawba Hospital in Roanoke County that the department said would be used to temporarily alleviate overcrowding.
The department began adding beds last year without the General Assembly’s approval by using funds it had on hand.
“This doesn’t have to do with Catawba, specifically, but this has to do with our goal of providing community-based services,” Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, said about eliminating the $20 million.
The budget does include $5 million in special funding to cover the cost of caring for patients in those beds until they can be phased out.
The budget also provides for an adult dental benefit for Medicaid recipients. The state will add $34 million for the benefit, but the federal government would pay $91 million.
The final budget does not include a proposal from Northam for $146 million for a new reinsurance program to lower health insurance premiums. Multiple legislators who examined that aspect had concerns about the cost. The governor’s administration will come up with a plan for the program next year.
Economic development
The budget includes $70 million over the next two years for broadband expansion.
Virginia has lost manufacturing business to other states with comprehensive economic development proposals. In an effort to assist business recruitment with high-paying jobs, the budget has set aside $12.5 million.
