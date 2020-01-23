RICHMOND — Virginia lawmakers moved a step closer Thursday on a proposal to legalize sports betting.
A subcommittee of the Senate Committee on General Laws and Technology backed a proposal from Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, that would allow online betting on professional and college athletics and put it under the governance of the Virginia Lottery.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, submitted a similar bill, although Petersen’s bill did not include betting on college sports. The other main difference between the two bills is that Petersen’s would set up a framework to allow betting at brick-and-mortar locations. McPike’s version is focused on online, although it doesn’t preclude physical establishments as possbilities.
Several lobbyists representing gaming and casino companies supported McPike’s version, saying it was important to regulate college sports betting.
The Senate panel held off on killing Petersen’s bill because lawmakers hoped there were elements that could go into McPike’s version, particularly a system for setting up brick-and-mortar locations.
The subcommittee also indicated it’s interest in moving toward regulating electronic gaming machines rather than ban their presence in Virginia. It dispatched a proposal from Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, to ban the machines, which look like slot machines but claim to have an element of skill that could allow them to elude the state’s prohibition on gambling.
The Virginia Lottery has raised alarm over the rapid spread of the machines in restaurants and convenience stores over the past two years, saying it has hurt Lottery sales and reduced profits that go toward public education.
The senators are considering three different bills that would regulate the machines, but as the meeting extended past 7 p.m. Thursday, they decided to revisit the legislation with fresh eyes before committing to one version.
“I think it’s important that we do this correctly,” Sen. John Bell, D-Loudoun, said.
New Washington monument
With all of the discussion over bringing down monuments of Confederate leaders, Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, has an idea for erecting a new statue for another Virginian.
His Senate Resolution 79 calls for a commission to develop a statue of Booker T. Washington, one of the most influential black leaders of his time, for Capitol Square.
“Booker T. Washington is a national civil rights and education icon who grew up in Franklin County and made several of his early contributions in Hampton Roads,” Suetterlein said. “He’s most deserving of formal recognition in the parthenon of significant Virginians in Capitol Square.”
The Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy preserves the tobacco farm where he was born a slave in 1856.
After emancipation, when he was 9 years old, Washington moved to West Virginia. He returned to Virginia to study at Hampton Normal and Agricultural Institute, now Hampton University.
In the early 1880s, he became the first head of Tuskegee Normal and Industrial School in Alabama.
