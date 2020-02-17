RICHMOND — State Democrats want to raise the minimum wage, but how much should they increase it? And should the state impose the same increase everywhere, from rural Southwest Virginia to booming Northern Virginia?
As the General Assembly wrestles with those questions, it’s moving toward using a regional approach to increasing the minimum wage, with the concern being that a higher wage in one region may be harmful in another.
Republicans, who represent much of rural Virginia, have pressed Democrats that if they’re determined to increase the minimum wage, it’s essential they use a regional system.
“I don’t see how rural economies can survive with a Northern Virginia minimum wage imposed on us,” Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said. “I wholeheartedly want wages to go up, but economic realities exist irrespective of our political desires.”
The House of Delegates passed a bill that would impose a statewide increase from $7.25 to $15 by 2025, at which point annual increases would be linked to inflation. The Senate passed a version to increase the wage to $11.50 in 2024, and then use a system based on regions’ median household income to increase future wages.
On Monday, the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee heard the House’s bill, and senators decided to bring it in line with the Senate version and work out a final version of the bill later.
Regional approach
Under the Senate bill, beginning in 2021, the statewide minimum wage would increase to $9.50. It would increase a $1 each year until 2024, when it will reach $11.50.
From there, the legislation calls for the state to be chopped up into regions based on median family incomes. In Northern Virginia, which has the highest median family income, the wage would go up $1 a year until it hits $15.
The other regions would increase smaller amounts based on their own median incomes.
For example, if Northern Virginia’s median income is $100,000 and another region’s median income is $50,000, then the increase would be 50 cents. Minimum wage rates across the state would increase each year to match inflation.
Opponents of the minimum wage increase expressed concern about an across-the-board, significant increase to $15.
A Richmond ice cream shop owner said it would affect the employment of teenagers. A Southside lumber company said it would lead to job cuts.
“Fifteen dollars in our region is far different from Richmond or other places,” said Joyce Waugh, the president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Sen. Steve Newman, R-Lynchburg, said the regional approach is “critical.” Using one standard increase, he said, “could devastate communities you’ve never heard of.”
Senate Democrats and Republicans viewed the bill with the regional proposal as a compromise.
“It is a pain in the neck, the business community hates it, but it is very fair in a diverse state with diverse economies,” said Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack.
‘Arlington is not Abingdon’
The minimum wage is a highly studied subject by economists.
For years, economists advised that raising the minimum wage would kill low-wage jobs. Research from the 1970s showed that it happened, likely because restaurants and stores cut jobs and hours in response to having to pay workers more.
But studies beginning in the 1990s found that wasn’t the case. A modest increase in the minimum wage didn’t eliminate jobs.
But the studies found that the key is the increase must be modest for it not to reduce employment. Increase the wage too much, and employers will cut back on work hours.
A research paper released last year from University of Massachusetts economics professor Arindrajit Dube and colleagues analyzes more than 130 state-level increases in the minimum wage over four decades, and it reaffirmed that modest minimum wage increases didn’t kill jobs.
The study also sets out to show what makes an appropriate minimum wage, and it has to do with what people make in the area. The study found that states can raise the minimum wage up to 59% of the median wage and not experience significant job losses.
That’s how a regional approach can be useful.
“Arlington is not Abingdon,” said Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke County, who owns two ice cream shops in the Roanoke Valley.
In Arlington, the median hourly wage is $26.29, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, so raising the minimum wage there to $15 would put it at 51% of this level. So it wouldn’t affect a huge percentage of jobs.
But in Abingdon, the median hourly wage is $16.20, so a $15 minimum wage would put it at 93%. Even an $11.50 minimum wage puts it at 71%, so it could still hurt jobs.
“This could be devastating to businesses and hurt the people we’re trying to help,” said Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell.
