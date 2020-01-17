RICHMOND — The state Senate passed a bill from Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, that would allow people over 30 to buy a very high deductible health insurance plan.
The Senate voted 23-15 for Senate Bill 216 on Friday. The plans are authorized by the Affordable Care Act, and the goal is to get more young people insured.
The same bill was introduced last year by then-Sen. Glen Sturtevant, R-Chesterfield. It passed the Senate and House of Delegates, but Northam vetoed it, saying the “legislation would place consumers at risk of being underinsured and would fragment Virginia’s marketplace risk pool, leading to rapidly increasing premiums.”
The bill now heads to the Democrat-controlled House, where it just barely passed out of last year under a Republican majority.
Deadline to file bills
Friday was the last day that lawmakers could file legislation. Here are some other bills that Western Virginia lawmakers have filed.
- Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, filed SB 546 to increase the age from 14 to 16 as the minimum age at which a juvenile can be tried as an adult in circuit court for a felony.
- Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, filed SB 977, which would require that a governing body provide members of the general public the opportunity for public comment during at least half of the meetings held each fiscal year.
- Sen. Creigh Deeds, R-Bath, is sponsoring SB 373 to establish a sexual assault forensic examiner coordination program within the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. The state is dealing with a shortage in qualified nurses that provide sexual assault examinations.
- Del. Nick Rush, R-Montgomery, filed HB 1408 that would designate cornhole as the official tailgate game of Virginia.
- Del. Will Wampler, R-Washington, is sponsoring HB 1189 to establish the Coal and Energy Worker Relief Task Force to help people whose employment by mining or natural gas companies ended because of complete or partial closures.
- Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, filed SB 919 to provide a sales tax exemption for broadband providers that purchase technology for improving existing broadband infrastructure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.