Bernie Sanders, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, has changed the venue for his Thursday afternoon rally in Richmond from The National to the Arthur Ashe Center “due to overwhelming response from Virginians,” according to his campaign.
The Vermont senator’s rally will now be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the 6,000-seat Arthur Ashe Jr. Athletic Center, 3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.
Doors open at 2 p.m. The rally is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The rally comes five days ahead of Super Tuesday, when Virginia will be one of 14 states going to the polls. Virginia has 124 delegates at stake.
Sanders and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg were tied for the lead in Virginia at 22% in a Monmouth University poll released last week.
Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, finished neck and neck in Iowa and New Hampshire before Sanders won easily this past Saturday in the Nevada caucuses.
Sanders will return to Virginia this coming Saturday — the day of the South Carolina primary — for rallies in Loudoun County and in Virginia Beach.
I for one am really pleased with Sanders. He can call himself a Democratic Socialist all day long, but he's really an FDR Democrat. His positions are perfectly in line with what Democrats stood for before they lost their nerve over Reagan's victory in 1980 and let the neoliberals take them over. Supporting Bernie isn't supporting a radical. It's coming home.
