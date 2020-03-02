Roanoke magazine publisher Robert Jeffrey announced Monday he’s making another bid for the Roanoke City Council.
Jeffrey, who won a Democratic nomination in 2018, is seeking another nod from his party this year.
The founder of ColorsVA magazine joins an increasingly crowded field of Democrats seeking three nominations for the November election.
“I believe the City of Roanoke can create an environment of empowering each other to not only solve important issues together but to make sure we develop our future leaders to continue the work that has been established,” Jeffrey said in a news release.
Three council seats are up for election in November, currently occupied by Trish White-Boyd, Anita Price and Michelle Davis. White-Boyd is seeking a nomination to run. Davis has said she is not running again, and Price has not announced a decision. City Democrats will select their nominees via a firehouse primary in May.
He described a campaign built on three pillars: empowerment and accessibility; expanding economic opportunities; and safe and healthy communities.
Jeffrey noted that while the city’s downtown is thriving, other parts of the city struggle with food security, a need for affordable housing and transportation issues. His aim on council will be to expand economic opportunity through a focus on education, job training and fostering small businesses.
A 1987 William Fleming High School alumnus, Jeffrey graduated from Hampton University before studying journalism and business at Northwestern University, according to his news release. For several years he lived in Seattle, where he founded a precursor of his Roanoke publication.
Jeffrey is vice chair of both the Roanoke Democratic Committee and the Goodwill Industries of the Valley board, and is on the board of Family Promise of Greater Roanoke and United Way of the Roanoke Valley.
Two years ago, Jeffrey ran a strong fourth in a race for three council seats, finishing just 325 votes behind incumbent independent Bill Bestpitch. Jeffrey ran then as a candidate with knowledge of business and budgets, but acknowledged he filed for personal bankruptcy and had unpaid child support when he lived in Seattle during the Great Recession. He said his financial problems have been resolved.
Jeffrey is the fifth Democrat in the race for three nominations. He’ll vie against White-Boyd, Luke Priddy, chief of staff for state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, Peter Volosin, a housing advocate in the process of becoming a real estate agent, and Kiesha Preston, a youth advocate who announced her candidacy Wednesday. Recently retired Roanoke City Clerk Stephanie Moon-Reynolds may be considering a run as a Democrat.
City Republicans expect to announce two or three candidates for council in May.
