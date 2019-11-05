Hundreds of Virginia voters turned out to polling locations across the Roanoke Valley by 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Roanoke reported a 6.7% turnout of registered voters. Roanoke County reported a 12% turnout. Salem reported a 9.5% turnout.
In the New River Valley, Montgomery County reported an 11.6% turnout at 10 a.m.
An off-year election like this one usually draws lower turnout because while local races are plentiful, there's no statewide or federal candidates on the ballot. Across Virginia, all 140 seats in the General Assembly are on the ballot, with 70 of 100 seats in the House of Delegates contested, and 29 of the 40 state Senate seats contested.
However, the most hotly contested General Assembly races that may swing political control of either or both chambers from Republicans to Democrats are elsewhere in Virginia.
In Roanoke County, officials at the South County Library said the polling place had seen more than 200 voters by 9:30 a.m. The Brambleton Center saw more than 200 voters before 11 a.m. Roanoke County has its first contested race for commonwealth's attorney in a generation, and a contested race for sheriff. It also has a three-way race for the Cave Spring District seat on the board of supervisors.
Multiple locations had a steady stream of voters with few lines. Clearbook and Green Valley Elementary Schools were operating their polls smoothly Tuesday morning.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Any voter who is in line at 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote. To find your polling location, visit elections.virginia.gov.
To read coverage of all of the local offices and General Assembly seats in the Roanoke region and New River Valley, visit here.
Roanoke Times photojournalist Heather Rousseau and reporter Sam Wall contributed to this report.
