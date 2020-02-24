Just a week from Super Tuesday, when Virginians will vote for a Democratic presidential candidate, a new poll from Roanoke College shows that each of the contenders leads President Donald Trump in the state.
However, the poll shows that most of the candidates named in the interview were not viewed much more favorably than Trump.
The institute named Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders; former Vice President Joe Biden; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg; and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. All hold a lead over Trump of between 6 and 9 percentage points.
Only Buttigieg and Klobuchar had a higher percentage of favorable than unfavorable ratings.
Virginia is one of 14 states voting March 3 on Super Tuesday. In Virginia, 124 delegates are at stake.
According to the poll, 52% of Virginians disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job, while 36% approve. This is the second-highest approval rating for Trump in the Roanoke College poll since he took office. Virginians were split on the Senate’s acquittal of Trump, with 45% thinking he should have been acquitted and the same percentage thinking he should have been removed from office.
Gov. Ralph Northam’s approval was up to 40%, but his disapproval is still 41% — higher than after the scandal that broke out a year ago when a racist photo was found on his page in his medical school yearbook. The poll shows 41% approve of the way the General Assembly is doing its job, while 38% disapprove.
The institute also polled Virginians on gun control, an issue that has dominated the current General Assembly session. Opinion has changed very little over the past year, with 48% saying it’s more important to protect gun rights than it is to control guns.
Gun control has been a factor in a movement among some rural Virginians that rural localities should secede and join West Virginia. The poll found 20% support secession, and 62% were opposed.
The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research polled 520 potential Virginia voters from Feb. 9 to Feb. 18. There’s a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.
