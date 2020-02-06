RICHMOND — Virginia’s General Assembly is narrowing its redistricting reform proposals, but legislators still have some work to do to agree to a final measure.
The state’s congressional and General Assembly districts will be redrawn next year after the 2020 census. Democrats made redistricting reform one of their priorities while campaigning last year, when they flipped the House of Delegates and Senate from Republican control.
The Senate Privileges and Elections Committee backed a proposal for an amendment to the state constitution to set up a bipartisan commission to draw Virginia’s political map.
A subcommittee of the House Privileges and Elections Committee advanced two measures that also would set up a bipartisan commission for next year. One would be a constitutional amendment and the other would not be part of the state constitution but would exist for the redistricting process next year.
The full House and Senate have yet to vote on the legislation. They need to do that before Tuesday’s deadline to pass bills and get them to the other chamber. By the end of the session, the legislature needs to agree to one measure with the same language.
If they can’t agree to a new structure, redistricting would be done as it is now. The General Assembly draws the maps, allowing the party in power to tilt political power further in one party’s favor by diluting the voting power of the minority party or force out political foes.
Republicans are already saying that Democrats are eager for the opportunity to draw their own maps.
“The public is sick and tired of candidates saying one thing and when they get elected and when they have the opportunity to show political courage, they fail to do so,” Del. Jason Miyares, R-Virginia Beach, said on the House floor Thursday.
Last year, the legislature approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would create a new 16-member commission composed of lawmakers and citizens tasked with drawing legislative and congressional maps. Constitutional amendments have to pass the General Assembly two years in a row before they appear on a ballot for Virginians to vote on.
However, many members of the Legislative Black Caucus opposed that legislation.
They argued the proposal didn’t do enough to protect minority communities. Critics also took issue with how if the commission couldn’t agree to a map, the process would go to the justices of the Virginia Supreme Court, which Democrats say is problematic because Republicans have appointed conservative judges for years.
Del. Cia Price, D-Newport News, who sponsored the bill that wouldn’t be a constitutional amendment, said it was important to include extra protections for minority representation.
“We are the most diverse General Assembly that we’ve ever seen. We are the most diverse state that we’ve ever been,” Price said. “Why would we not want to make sure that is a part of the constitution?”
The proposals have a similar structure. They would set up a commission made up of eight lawmakers and eight citizens to draw the map. The map would go to the General Assembly for a vote.
Current proposals include criteria the Supreme Court would follow if it had to draw any maps. Furthermore, there’s also language that Del. Marcus Simon, D-Fairfax, referred to as the “Chafin amendments.” It would require that any Supreme Court justices who have relatives in the General Assembly recuse themselves from the process.
Justice Teresa Chafin, whose brother is Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, was appointed to the Supreme Court last year.
Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, expressed concerns about the proposals not providing tighter compactness standards and minimizing splitting up of localities. He said his bill would have provided that, but the Senate committee quickly eliminated it. It was Suetterlein’s fourth time introducing that bill, and Gov. Ralph Northam vetoed it three times.
The Senate legislation as well as the bill from Price both call for the end of “prison gerrymandering.”
Currently, inmates are counted as living in the facility where they are incarcerated and not at their home addresses.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said she often talks with families of people who are incarcerated in prisons in other parts of the state. So she said it’s more appropriate inmates are counted at their home addresses, because the lawmakers there are more likely to represent their interests. She said concentrating inmate population inflates voting power.
This idea has given some rural legislators pause. Especially in Southwest Virginia, where the population is already declining, losing more counted people could hurt them even more when new maps are drawn.
Chafin, who has five correctional facilities in his district, argued that the legislators represent the interests of inmates through advocating for their needs while behind bars, such as medical care.
A few other states have similar proposals pending. Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, added that there is litigation in Connecticut regarding this matter.
“The idea is that it hurts rural areas more, and it does have impact in a way that people believe hurts the communities where those people are incarcerated,” she said.
