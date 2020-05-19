A new Roanoke College Poll finds Virginians’ job approval for Gov. Ralph Northam has soared 19 points to 59% since February, as more than half of respondents think Virginia is headed in the right direction.
Northam was viewed favorably by 46% of those polled, the highest since he’s been in office, up from 27% in February. The percentage who view the governor unfavorably dropped slightly from February, to 31%.
“While the coronavirus is certainly negative for people, it has been a boon for perceptions of Gov. Northam,” said Harry Wilson, director of the Roanoke College Poll. “His job rating and favorable views are not only at all-time highs, but they shattered those previous records.”
The Institute for Policy and Opinion Research interviewed 563 potential Virginia voters between May 3 and Sunday. The poll has a margin of error of 4.1%. Details of the poll methodology may be found online at https://www.roanoke.edu/about/news/rc_poll_politics_may_2020.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who is seeking reelection in November, leads his undetermined Republican opponent 48% to 31%, and Warner has favorable/unfavorable numbers of 37% and 21%. Republicans will choose their candidate next month.
In national politics, meanwhile, presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads Republican President Donald Trump by 12 percentage points, 51% to 39%, in Virginia, where 49% of those polled had an unfavorable view of the incumbent.
Biden’s lead was 8 points in a February edition of the poll. A solid majority of respondents, 61%, think the country is on the wrong track, while 33% think the opposite.
Still, 39% of those polled viewed Biden unfavorably, and 36% viewed him favorably.
“Biden has slightly increased his lead over Trump in the past three months, but his favorable/unfavorable splits may cause Biden’s campaign some concern,” Wilson said. “Trump’s numbers were mostly unchanged by impeachment and now COVID-19. Events appear to be unrelated to how he is viewed in the commonwealth. As is often true in the current political climate, the election will be decided by who turns out, and Democrats have outnumbered Republicans for the past several federal and statewide elections in Virginia.”
